Russian election interference: Trump took no action to thwart Mueller probe: attorney general

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday that President Donald Trump took no action to thwart the special counsel’s probe into Russian election interference, ahead of the long-awaited release of the final investigation report.

The politically charged case over whether or not Trump’s campaign team colluded with Moscow — and whether the president sought to derail that probe — has captivated Washington for the better part of two years.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI, was appointed to investigate the extent of Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election and tilt it in Trump’s favor.

He concluded that 22-month investigation in March, and Barr’s summary of the report made public indicated he found no collusion. Barr reiterated those findings on Thursday.“The special counsel’s report states that his investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” the attorney general told reporters.But the initial Mueller report summary left unanswered the question of whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe — which is why Washington has breathlessly awaited its release.

Barr emphatically said Thursday that the Republican leader was not legally at fault for his actions — and Trump rejoiced after the press conference, tweeting “GAME OVER.” Trump celebrated the release, saying he was having a “good day.” “I’m having a good day,” he said, declaring that the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no collusion, no obstruction.” Trump called the two-year-long probe into whether his campaign colluded with Russian agents interfering in the 2016 presidential election a “hoax” that “should never happen to another president again.”

“There is substantial evidence to show that the president was frustrated and angered by a sincere belief that the investigation was undermining his presidency, propelled by his political opponents, and fueled by illegal leaks,” Barr said ahead of the release of the Mueller report.

“Nonetheless, the White House fully cooperated with the special counsel’s investigation, providing unfettered access to campaign and White House documents, directing senior aides to testify freely, and asserting no privilege claims,” he said.

“And at the same time, the president took no act that in fact deprived the special counsel of the documents and witnesses necessary to complete his investigation,” Barr said.He revealed that Trump’s lawyers were able to review the report earlier this week, adding that the White House made no changes to the wording.

The US Department of Justice released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.The report by the former FBI director was handed over to the House and Senate judiciary committees and released to the public on the Justice Department’s website.

According to report, the Trump campaign took a meeting on June 9, 2016 with a Russian lawyer with the express hope of gaining material to boost Trump’s chances of being elected, the Mueller report said Thursday.

While the Trump Tower meeting produced nothing, it showed the campaign was ready to benefit from Moscow’s hacking of files and communications from the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.“The written communications setting up the meeting showed that the campaign anticipated receiving information from Russia that could assist candidate Trump’s electoral prospects,” the report said.

Mueller ruled that the meeting, a key focus of his investigation, did not rise to the level of criminal conspiracy to collude with Russia’s active efforts to interfere with the election.But he said that the Trump campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”