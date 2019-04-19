DR Congo mourns as 150 feared dead in boat sinking

BUKAVU, DR Congo: Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has declared Friday a day of mourning with 150 people still missing days after a boat capsized on Lake Kivu, killing 13, the presidency said. He has also decided to make it obligatory for passengers on the lake, the site of regular drownings, to wear lifebuoys, Tshisekedi’s office said in a statement. The motorised boat, known locally as a pirogue, had left the city of Goma on Lake Kivu’s northern shore, and was headed for the town of Kalehe to the west when it capsized Monday night. According to the passenger manifest, which does not list stowaways, there were 49 adults and seven children on board the vessel, laden with goods. On Tuesday, emergency services said 35 people had been rescued alive.