Ukraine vote pits young comic against unlucky reformer

KIEV: Ukrainians go to the polls on Sunday, with a politically inexperienced 41-year-old comedian set to win the leadership of a conflict-riven country seen as a buffer between Russia and the European Union.

An opinion poll published Thursday shows his incumbent rival Petro Poroshenko heading for a spectacular defeat in the second-round runoff, with 73 percent of voters ready to support comic Volodymyr Zelensky, compared to 27 percent for the president. - Zelensky: rising star - Zelensky’s rise to political prominence has been extraordinary. When he announced on New Year’s Eve he would run for president many dismissed him as a joke. Three months later he won the first round of the election, receiving nearly twice as many votes as Poroshenko. And two weeks later the political neophyte held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, his first foray into big-league European politics. After the meeting the comedian — whose political experience is limited to playing a president on TV — said the French leader was one of the rare politicians with a sense of humour. “And now he is not alone,” Zelensky added. Opinion polls suggest Zelensky is set to win the election hands down, becoming post-Soviet Ukraine’s sixth leader. The star of the “Servant of the People” television series has capitalised on Ukrainians’ despair over mainstream politics, war with Kremlin-backed rebels, poverty and corruption.