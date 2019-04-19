Tottenham boss still unconvinced by VAR

LONDON: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is still worried about VAR, despite the system sending his side through to the Champions League semi-final.

Spurs edged out Manchester City on away goals after a thrilling night at the Etihad Stadium saw the quarter-final tie end 4-4 on aggregate after City’s 4-3 victory. Unbelievably, five goals in the opening 21 minutes were not the story of the game as the two decisive moments came courtesy of VAR in the final 20 minutes.

First Fernando Llorente’s crucial third goal for Spurs, which turned out to be the one to send them through, was allowed to stand after referee Cuneyt Cakir checked footage and ruled that the striker had not handled the ball prior to it hitting his hip and going in.

That drama was nothing compared to what happened in injury time as City thought they scored the goal they needed when Raheem Sterling struck from close range. The scenes of celebration resembled those that followed Sergio Aguero’s famous Premier League title-winning goal in 2012, but the mood soon turned sour as replays showed Aguero was marginally offside in the build-up and it was chalked off.

Spurs’ players, who were previously crestfallen on the floor, were now punching the air as City fans were in stunned silence. Pochettino, whose side conceded a penalty via VAR in last week’s first leg, has had misgivings about the review system in the past and they still remain.“I didn’t watch. I promise, I didn’t watch,” he said of the replays.