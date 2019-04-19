Pakistan leaves out Amir from World Cup preliminary squad

LAHORE: Pakistan selectors on Thursday left out pace spearhead Mohammad Amir from the preliminary 15-man squad for next month’s World Cup to be held in England. The 27-year-old has been in wretched form with just four wickets in 14 matches.

But the left-arm fast bowler, who missed the 2011 and 2015 World Cup due to a five-year ban on match fixing imposed in 2010, has a lifeline as teams can be changed until May 23 — seven days before the ten-team event starts.

“Amir is an experienced bowler but unfortunately, his performance has not been as per par from the last one year. I pray that he gets his rhythm back as seen in the Champions Trophy final,” Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said during a press conference.

Amir and Asif Ali will accompany the team for the upcoming bilateral series against England, the chief selector added.

Allrounder Mohammad Hafeez was included in the World Cup squad subject to fully recovering from a fractured thumb he sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February this year. Amir is included in the 17-man squad — as one of two additions to the 15-man Cup squad — for the five-match one-day series against England from May 5-19 and can regain a place for the World Cup if he performs well.

There was a surprise World Cup call-up for 19-year-old rookie fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain who bowled at 150kph in the PSL earlier this year. Sarfraz Ahmed will lead both the squads.All World Cup-bound players will take part in further training sessions and attend open media sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 20 and 21.

Sarfraz and coach Mickey Arthur will hold their joint departure press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 22. The team is scheduled to depart for England on Tuesday, April 23.

Pakistan will play their first World Cup match against West Indies at Trent Bridge on May 31, after playing warmup matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain. Two for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali.