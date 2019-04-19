‘Intra-Afghan talks key to peace process success’

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan believes that intra-Afghan dialogue is the key to making the Afghan peace process result-oriented as it is equally important for all stakeholders to play their significant roles, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Addressing his weekly media briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan had been playing a facilitating role in the peace process as a shared responsibility but had not been part of the last rounds of dialogue between the United States and Taliban in Doha. “There was no such thing as Doha process,” he said, adding: “Ongoing talks between the US and Taliban is a positive development and Pakistan hopes that this will lead to durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Dr Faisal said Pak-India talks on the Kartarpur Corridor covered technical-level discussions over its operationalisation designs for hydrology — including the passage of flood water.To a question, he said authorities had been investigating the Quetta blast and any involvement of external elements would be shared with the nation.

On talks with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the spokesman said Pakistan had taken detailed measures to come out of the FATF grey list and the foreign ministry had worked hard on the issue.

Speaking about the killings in occupied Kashmir during the so-called cordon and search operations by Indian forces, he said: “We urge the international community to call upon India, by all possible means, to immediately halt the human rights atrocities in occupied Kashmir and seek their help in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

To a query regarding rumours of Chinese nationals allegedly trafficking Pakistani women to China, he said the authorities had investigated the matter but it was “mere propaganda” to sabotage the longstanding Pak-China relationship.

On the Premier’s impending visit to Iran, he said at the invitation of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay his first official visit to Iran from April 21 to 22.“The visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.”

According to the spokesman, the Prime Minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei, besides holding detailed consultations with President Rouhani. The Premier will also visit China later this month from April 25 to 28, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

To another question regarding Masood Azhar, he said: “We have a very clear stance about him. Whatever decision is taken it will be in the best national interest and not under any foreign pressure.”He expressed grief over the death of a Pakistani tourist in a tragic accident in Turkish city of Fethiye, and said preparations were underway to repatriate his remains to Islamabad.