Unknown gunmen martyr 14 passengers in Balochistan

QUETTA: Unidentified assailants gunned down at least 14 people after forcing them to disembark from buses in Balochistan, officials said on Thursday.

The attackers, who numbered around two dozen, were wearing uniforms of the paramilitary Frontier Corps, provincial home secretary Haider Ali told AFP. They “stopped buses on the Makran Coastal Highway and gunned down 14 people”, he said, adding that the four vehicles were travelling to Karachi from the coastal town of Ormara.

The gunmen identified passengers by their identity cards and shot them, he said. A naval official and a coast guard member were also among the martyrs. Pakistan Navy personnel were among the martyred in the attack, a Pakistan Navy spokesperson said.

State media quoted Levies officials as saying the intercepted vehicles numbered passenger six. Two victims managed to escape. On information the Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Provincial home minister Mir Zia Langove told AFP a full-scale investigation had been launched into the attack, and authorities are trying to track down the gunmen, who he said had fled the scene. “Such incidents are intolerable and we will not spare the terrorists who carried out this dastardly attack,” he said.

At a press conference later, he said an extremist mindset and terrorist elements were employing conspiracies through well-devised plans to ruin Balochistan’s peace. “The government would not forgive such elements for creating nerve-wracking situation in the province,” he said.

In response to a question, he said the protection of citizen’s lives and property was the government’s “prime responsibility, which will be fulfilled in all circumstances”.

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the killings. The Chief Minister ordered strict action against those involved. At the behest of some foreigner masters, some anti-state elements were spoiling the peace of Balochistan, he said, and asserted any activity to disrupt the development in the area and threat to the lives and property of the people would be dealt with an “iron hand”.

President Arif Alvi condemned the murders and said such cowardly attempts to spread disunity in the country could never succeed and the nation was “united and steadfast in its fight against terrorism”. Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the killings in a statement from his office. He also sought a report on the incident.

The attack came less than a week after a suicide blast claimed by the Islamic State group in provincial capital Quetta killed 20 people.Balochistan is also host to a number of major projects under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The massive infrastructure project seeks to connect the western Chinese province of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea port of Gwadar in Balochistan.