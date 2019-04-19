No Pakistani died in Balakot airstrike, admits Swaraj

ISLAMABAD: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has admitted that no Pakistani soldier or citizen was killed in the Indian airstrike in Balakot, contrary to previous Indian claims of up to 300 casualties, Indian media reported.

“We had told the international community that the armed forces were instructed not to harm any Pakistani citizen or its soldier during the strike,” Indian media quoted Swaraj as saying on Thursday. “Our army did the same without harming any Pakistani citizen or soldier.”

But the foreign minister’s latest comments are in stark contrast to previous tall claims by Indian officials of destroying an alleged terrorist camp and killing up to 300 alleged terrorists in the February 26 airstrike on the town.

Pakistan had rejected India’s claims, saying the Pakistani Air Force’s (PAF) timely response had forced Indian warplanes to return and only drop their “payload” on a largely empty hillside. Pakistani officials and locals had rejected the claims, inviting local and international media to visit the site of the so-called attack where around a dozen trees were the only “casualty”.

In a tweet shortly afterwards, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said Swaraj’s comments vindicate Pakistan’s stance and revealed the truth behind India’s false claims.

“Finally the truth under ground reality compulsions. Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims ie surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never.#TruthPrevails#PakistanZindabad,” he tweeted.