Scholars urged to play role against use of drugs

MARDAN: The religious scholars and pesh imams of mosques should come forward to play a vital role against the use of ‘ice’ drug, festive firing and other social evils, a police official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of religious scholars and pesh imams (prayer leaders) of different mosques of the district, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that ice (methamphetamine) was one of the most destructive drugs, which had very harmful effects on mind and body.