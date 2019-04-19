Religious scholars urged to play role against use of drugs

MARDAN: The religious scholars and pesh imams of mosques should come forward to play a vital role against the use of ‘ice’ drug, festive firing and other social evils, a police official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of religious scholars and pesh imams (prayer leaders) of different mosques of the district, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that ice (methamphetamine) was one of the most destructive drugs, which had very harmful effects on mind and body. He said that youth, particularly students, were involved in the use of this drug. The official added that people respected the religious scholars so they should warn them against the use of drugs, festive firing and other social evils. The official appealed to the religious scholars to deliver speeches against drugs during the Friday sermons to create awareness among the people.