Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Investors and growers delegation calls on Punjab minister

National

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar said the government had been undertaking various initiatives to improve “ease of doing business” and provide the investors enabling and favorable environment to carry out profitable business ventures in the province. The was talking to a delegation comprising investors and growers from Attock who called on him at his office. Senior officers of board of revenue and Punjab land records authority attended the meeting.

The minister said the government in collaboration with Chinese investors has made a spade work to finalise the establishment of a plant for pre-fabricated housing structures for rapidly construction of low-cost houses. He said a number of foreign investors have shown their keen interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme which would create thousands of jobs to the people, besides promoting investment culture in the province.

Anwar said all the revenue officers at district level have been directed to prepare feasibility reports for establishment of government-owned welfare schemes. He told the delegation of the performance of PLRA about their mechanism of revenue generation in the province.

The minister said all the departments concerned had been asked to carry out assessment of losses of crops in their areas.

