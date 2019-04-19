Wheat crop largely damaged in Punjab districts by rains, hailstorms: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Zakat and wheat procurement focal person Shaukat Hayat Laleka has said that rains and hailstorms have largely damaged wheat crop in different districts of the Punjab.

Talking to journalists while reviewing arrangements for wheat procurement here on Thursday, he said that the crop damage report had been sent to the government to compensate the growers. The Punjab government was with the growers at this crucial time, he added.

He said that action would be taken against the middlemen while the farmers would be encouraged. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would personally monitor the wheat procurement campaign.

Earlier, briefing the minister, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the city district administration had established seventeen wheat procurement centres in the district and 34,728 farmers had submitted their applications for gunny bags. He said that all applications had been uploaded on the dashboard of Punjab Information and Technology.

The Punjab Land Record Authority was scrutinising all applications with their computerised record. He said that distribution of gunny bags would begin from April 21.