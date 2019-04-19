Principal, invigilator arrested

SUKKUR: A principal and one of the invigilators was arrested for allegedly facilitating cheating in the examination centers of X1 and X11.The commissioner Sukkur with DIG Police, Sukkur, during a visit to an examination centre at the SMA High School, Sukkur, recovered mobile phones from students appearing in the exam. Buriro ordered arresting the principal of high school.