Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

Principal, invigilator arrested

National

 
SUKKUR: A principal and one of the invigilators was arrested for allegedly facilitating cheating in the examination centers of X1 and X11.The commissioner Sukkur with DIG Police, Sukkur, during a visit to an examination centre at the SMA High School, Sukkur, recovered mobile phones from students appearing in the exam. Buriro ordered arresting the principal of high school.

