Man shot 17 times to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was shot dead allegedly by his friend apparently over a monetary dispute in the Shah Faisal Colony on Thursday.

Police officials said the incident took place near the Pakistan Security Printing Press in Shah Faisal Colony within the limits of Airport police station. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Wajahat Ali, son of Munawar Ali. He was shot at least 17 times and had died at the spot.

His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to a family for burial. Police officials said they have registered a case against a suspect, namely Faraz for his alleged involvement in the murder, adding that they have also arrested the suspect and recovered a .30 bore pistol used in the incident. Police officials further said the arrested suspect has confessed to the crime saying he killed his friend over a monetary dispute. Further investigations are underway.