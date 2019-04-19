Hiring approved: Punjab approves medical officers, others’ recruitments

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday approved the hiring of medical officers in 25 district headquarters hospitals, 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals besides the hiring of technical and non-technical staff in Punjab Food Authority, grade-IV staff of Human Resource Development and Minority Affairs, 88 employees in Punjab Safe City Authority.

The approval to withdrawal of the ban on hiring of lady constables besides approval for utility grants for officers of grade 14 to grade 19 of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) was also given in the eighth meeting of Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The meeting had 37 items on agenda.

The meeting also approved the supplementary grants for local government departments, besides approving Rs 15 million for cleaning the Nullah Laiy, Rs 170 million for Waste Water Treatment Plant at Mehmood Booti, Babu Sabu and Shad Bagh.

The minister instructed the Health Department to run awareness campaigns in the low-laying areas for hepatitis prevention. He said Food Authority should work in collaboration with the drug authority. He directed that the crops should not irrigated with sewage.