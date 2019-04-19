Fazl says PTI govt’s days numbered

TAKHT BHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Thursday predicted the days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been numbered as those who brought the party into power had stopped backing it. Talking to reporters here, he said the recent wave of terrorism showed that the government had failed to act.

He said the government could not bring down inflation and improve the condition of the economy due to its flawed policies. The JUI-F chief said the rulers were incompetent and lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. He said the government had added to the problems of the people by raising the rates of the petroleum products and gas and electricity tariffs.

The JUI-F leader said some ministers were abusing the opposition in a bid to curry favour with Imran Khan. He announced that his party would hold a million march in Islamabad after the Eidul Fitr.