PCB BoG member reported for misconduct

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Wednesday received a complaint from a member of its Board of Governors (BoG) against his fellow member Numan Butt for misconduct, the Board has said in a press release.

As such, and as per Article 10(6) of the PCB Constitution, the PCB Chairman has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. This means as per Article 10 (7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, Numan Butt will not be allowed to attend any BoG and Committee meetings, the Board said.

"Article 10 (7) of the PCB Constitution reads as: “Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the Chairman to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator.”

"In the complaint, the BoG member alleged Numan Butt with sharing confidential meeting documents with the media; using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against Chairman PCB; criticising the PCB and it’s management/policies through dishonest statements; making false accusations; carrying out misrepresentation of facts; and blatantly acting against the interests of Pakistan cricket," the Board said.

It added that the complainant has also accused Numan Butt of violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB Constitution, which relates to undertaking by full members and associate members of the general body, which reads as: (a) he shall, strive to achieve the objectives and purpose of the Board; (b) he shall, abide by this Constitution, Rules, Regulations and any directives formulated or issued, from time to time, by the Board; (c) he shall, not criticize the PCB or any of its functionaries or member (s), players and officials on any media platform; (d) he shall, not hold any press conference, meeting, protest or participate in any procession, display any placard etc. against the Board and its officials at any private or public venue, individually or collectively; (e) he shall abide by the directions of the Board."