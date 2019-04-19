Films in the running for Cannes’ top prize

PARIS: From a zombie flick starring Iggy Pop to a tale of Chinese gangsters who decide to take over a city, these are the films vying for the top prize at the Cannes film festival next month:

Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy will open the festival on May 14 with a starry cast that includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop and Tom Waits.

The indie American icon, who made his name with "Down by Law" and "Mystery Train" in the 1980s, scored a low-key hit with last film "Paterson" -- also starring Driver -- which also premiered at Cannes.

Having won the Palme d’Or two years ago with "I, Daniel Blake", which showed the devastation caused by austerity in Britain, veteran director Ken Loach is back with an indictment of the gig economy.

Written by his long-time collaborator Paul Laverty, it is the story of another Newcastle family battling debt since the 2008 financial crisis. They hope to turn a corner when the father becomes a self-employed delivery driver, but the e-economy is not all it seems.

Two decades after "The Thin Red Line", American master Terrence Malick returns to World War II with a haunting story of a German conscientious objector guillotined by the Nazis in 1943. It also includes the final screen performance of the late actors Michael Nyqvist and Bruno Ganz of "Downfall" and "Wings of Desire" fame.

It is the first time Malick has premiered a film at Cannes since he won the Palme d’Or with "The Tree of Life" in 2011. Korean master Bong Joon-ho of "Okja" and "Snowpiercer" fame is another Cannes regular, famous for his dark gripping genre-bending creations. This time he tells a tragicomic tale of a poor family’s obsession with a rich one after their son gets a job as a tutor to the daughter of a wealthy industrialist.

The tale has echoes of another South Korean movie, "Burning", which became an arthouse hit last year after showing at Cannes. With Bong regular Song Kang-ho ("The Host" and "Snowpiecer") in the lead, it also stars Choi Woo-shik of the cult horror hit "Train to Busan".

French Canadian wunderkind Xavier Dolan wrote, directed and plays the lead in his latest drama about a group of late twentysomethings in his native Quebec. Of late, the prolific young auteur -- who made an impact with "Mommy" and "I Killed My Mother" -- has divided critical opinion. Cannes will be hoping this is a return to form.

A biopic of Tommaso Buscetta, the first high-ranking member of Cosa Nostra to break the Sicilian Mafia’s oath of silence, it stars Brazilian actress and model Maria Fernanda Candido as his third wife, who convinces him to spill the beans to US prosectors. Veteran Italian auteur Marco Bellocchio shot the film in Sicily, Rome, London and Rio de Janeiro.