Down in the polls, Ukraine leader begs for second chance

KIEV: Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko begged for forgiveness and a second chance on Thursday as polls showed him facing all-but-certain defeat three days ahead of a presidential vote.

In a dramatic televised address, Poroshenko pleaded with voters to support him over Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian with no political experience who has surged ahead in the polls.

"I once again ask you to forgive me. What did not work out hurts the most," Poroshenko said.

Polls show Zelensky, a 41-year-old standup comic and television star, sailing to victory in Sunday’s second-round vote. The latest survey on Thursday showed him winning 73 percent of the vote against only 27 percent for Poroshenko.

His rise has stunned Ukraine’s political elite, who have struggled to revive the economy, root out corruption and put an end to a war with Moscow-backed separatists in the country’s east. Poroshenko, 53, has cast himself as the only Ukrainian politician who can take on Russia’s Vladimir Putin and settle the war, which has claimed 13,000 lives.

He said Thursday that because of the conflict with Russia it would be "very risky to experiment with the post of the president and commander-in-chief". He also warned that Ukraine risked defaulting on its debt after a Kiev court on Thursday ruled that his government’s 2016 decision to nationalise the country’s biggest lender was illegal.

The bank, PrivatBank, was owned at the time by Igor Kolomoysky, a controversial tycoon who owns the channel that broadcasts several of Zelensky’s television shows. Poroshenko said a default would mean "tens of millions" of people would lose their money and suggested the ruling was linked with Zelensky’s campaign. "You see they just cannot wait," Poroshenko said. "They’ve already started implementing their plans."