SSUET, ICMS joins hand to provide world-class services for business and industries

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Integrated Corporate Management Solutions (ICMS) have collaborated for reshaping organizational competence, building capacity, developing high performing culture and sustaining growth of government functionaries, businesses and industries, particularly for “Capturing CPEC Opportunities”.

The purpose of the SSUET-ICMS alliance is to help government, businesses and industries to move to next level in performance with world-class competence and capacity to capture better share in economic flow unfolded in CPEC.

SSUET has the academic and research strengths, ICMS has business experience and exposure to global 21st century management concept; organizational project management, a globally recognized and proven methodology for managing change.

The synergistic specialties would help creating a unique business power for business and industry to advance their business meaningfully and purposefully. The alliance is ready to offer training and consulting services in specialized areas with world class-expertise for developing organizational and technological competence with research-based trends, establishing the specific industry needs, creating a flow of skilled resource in line with market demands.****