Sot Talks comes to Islamabad

Islamabad: The inaugural SOT TALKS, to be held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Islamabad on will be exploring mental health and its importance in its two panel discussions which will include thought leaders and experts from the field.

SOT TALKS, part of the famous SOT Events held annually, is free and open to public. People wishing to attend can confirm and fast-track their entry by registering at sotevents.com or visiting facebook.com/SchoolofTomorrowEvents.

SOT Talks are conceptualised as the essence of School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events by providing a platform to keep inspirational conversations alive. They serve as a bridge between each of our annual SOT events – driven by the previous and building up to the next – in order to continue the mission to provide enriching, future-oriented intellectual experiences and learning opportunities. With a focus on emerging issues within contemporary societies, these discussions aim to contribute to a better future.

The thematic focus of the very first SOT Talks is mental health and ways to cope with mental health issues. The society at large has always been hesitant to speak out or take definitive action on issues regarding mental health. SOT Talks aims to provide a dynamic platform for professionals and specialists to collaborate, educate, and inspire a change towards the social stigma of mental health, where everyone speaks freely and seeks help for issues related to mental health.***