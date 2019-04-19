Visit Pakistan

Pakistan has great potential for tourism. We have so much to offer but we still lag behind other countries in this field. The reason for that is that we are lacking a national policy of tourism. Although we have the PTDC, it has its own problems as well. We also lack online information, resorts, tourist areas etc. Reports have shown that in the past two years the ratio of tourists has increased in Pakistan because the security situation also became suitable.

We can try and increase tourism in Pakistan by rebranding it such as: ‘The hidden beauty of Asia’ or ‘Paradise of Asia’. We can also promote tourism by making a strong tourism policy, by providing better facilities to visitors, by building new roads, resorts and by providing easy access to the beautiful valleys of Pakistan. I hope the PTI government will fulfil its promises in this regard because this will help Pakistan grow and will also present a positive image of Pakistan.

Malik Bilal Rasheed

Sheikhupura