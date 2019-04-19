close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

Tricks of teaching

Newspost

 
April 19, 2019

To become an inspiring teacher, three factors are of paramount importance – command over the subject, teaching skills and attitude. If any of the aforementioned factors is missing, a teacher finds it an uphill task to motivate his/her learners. Nowadays, we see university graduates with incredible CGPA but if we ask them the basic information about their subjects, they stun us with their bizarre responses.

It is said “A bad workman always quarrels with his tools”. This is applicable for a teacher who is without sufficient teaching techniques and skills. A skilful teacher is better placed to inspire confidence in his/her pupils. Teachers’ attitude towards teaching is yet another factor which contributes considerably in the intellectual, emotional and social development of a learner. The dream of an enlightened and egalitarian society will come true only if our leadership gives top priority to the education sector which has been neglected by successive governments.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

