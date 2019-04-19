UKPCCI delegation meets BoI chief

ISLAMABAD: With the demonstration of stability and development of infrastructure, private capital has started coming in Pakistan, which is indicated by the interest being shown by a number of neighboring states.

It was stated by Haroon Sharif, chairman Board of Investment (BoI) during a meeting with a delegation of UK Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI). Highlighting the investment opportunities in the country, chairman BoI said,” Pakistan provides a young market to the investors, which is also expanding towards Central Asia and West China”.

He added that the interest of foreign investors was also increasing because Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally supervising investment and ‘doing business’ reforms in

the country.