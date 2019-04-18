Romanian envoy offers jobs for Pakistani workers in different trades

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Wednesday agreed to send Pakistani workforce to Romania in different trades by 2020.

The initiative was taken after the offer of Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Niculaie Goia who was called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

In a view of recent development in Romania and migration of Romanian human capital to European countries for prospective job opportunities, Niculaie Goia said it would be seeking as many as one million workers from the various countries.

The ambassador said the labour market of his country was ready to offer a number of job opportunities for Pakistanis in various sectors including Information Technology, construction, doctors, engineers and others.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the Pakistan government was striving to train its human capital at par with global standards and the international donor agencies had been approached to set up vocational and technical training institutes on modern lines in the country. “The demands of international labour market are being taken into consideration to equip the workforce with modern technological expertise,” he remarked.

Highlighting the current initiative, he said Pakistan was in contact with Germany to provide them highly skilled workforce under its 2020 Vision of enabling employability in Germany.

Earlier this year, Germany had indicated to hire experts in robotics and quantum mechanics and other skilled workers from Pakistan, he added. He pointed out the previous governments had failed to send Pakistani workers to Romania.