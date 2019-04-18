Founders group makes clean sweep in PRA elections

ISLAMABAD: The Founder’s panel clean sweep in the elections of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) with Behzad Saleemi elected President and MB Soomro as a Secretary respectively.

The elections were held on Wednesday at the Parliament House and conducted by the Election committee headed by Rana Ghulam Qadir while Nasir Naqvi and Hamid Habib as a members of the Election Committee. It was first election of the Parliamentary Reporters Association.

According to result, Behazad Saleemi was elected as the President, who secured 139 votes and his opponent Waqar Satti from Professional Pannel secured 90 votes, MB Somoro elected as a Secretary PRA with securing 153 votes while his opponent Faisal Hakeem secured 78 votes, on the seat of Vice President Sohail Khan elected with securing 135 votes against his opponent of Professional Pannel Taimoor Jadoon who secured 92 votes, on the seat of Finance Secretary Intizar Haidri got elected with securing 130 votes against Malik Saeed who secured 98 votes.

While on the 9 seats of the governing body, Ms Nausheen Yousaf, Zahid Khawaja, Atif Sherazi, Nadir Ghurmani, Asim Yasin, Javedur Rehman, Rana Talal, Rizwan Dhilon and Zeeshan Shamsi has been elected.

The Founders panel secured 8 seats out of nine seats for governing body and professional Panel only one seat as their candidate Zeeshan Shamsi elected.

During the process of vote casting, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP MNA Dr Nafisa Shah visited the Press Gallery to witness the election process.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the Parliamentary Reporters Association is an important part of the Parliament. He stressed the need for the legislation for the resolution of the problems of the media.

Speaker Natiopnal Assembly Asad Qaisar said the Media is fourt pillar of the state and strong media is must for the strengthen of the government.