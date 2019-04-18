close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
CM wants law framed to curb professional beggary

National

BR
Bureau report
April 18, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Social Welfare Department to frame an effective law to curb professional beggary as it is becoming a nuisance for the province.

He said this while chairing a progress review meeting of the Social Welfare Department at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

According to an official handout, the chief minister stated that networks of professional beggars exploited children and women.

He directed the Social Welfare Department to take measures to free the helpless children and women from these professional networks and make arrangements for their rehabilitation.

Mahmood Khan expressed concern over the influx of beggars from other provinces, adding stern measures should be undertaken to discourage the trend.

