Police need guidance to perform better: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that although the police are under the administrative control of the provincial government, some changes made in the relevant law have upset this control.

He made this statement while talking to the media at the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), where he asked after nine-month-old Nishwa who has been paralysed due to alleged wrong administration of a drug, and in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where he gave his condolences to Kashif Shaikh for his 19-month-old son Ahsan’s death during an alleged shootout between police and robbers. He said that some “insertions and deletions” made in the law have disturbed the Sindh government’s entire administrative control on the police. Whenever the government suggests any administrative change for better policing, someone raises a hue and cry and terms it “political interference”, he added.

“Yes, it is political interference, because we have been elected to power politically,” he said, adding that political governments take political decisions in the interest of the people. “So, what is wrong about that?” The chief executive said that though the police are independent, they must make decisions after consulting with the government, and so these decisions will be better for policing.

He admitted that the independence of the police does not mean that they have “a licence to kill innocent people”. “The basic job of the police is to protect the lives, properties and liberties of the people, but what is happening here seems to be disappointing.”

He said that the worst law and order situation in Karachi was righted by the police, the Rangers and the army because political guidance and the will of the government were behind them and their actions.

“Now the same police have caused around seven accidents in which five innocent lives have been lost. This is because political guidance and consultations have been set aside in the recent decisions.”