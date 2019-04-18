close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
RKD
Riaz Khan Daudzai
April 18, 2019

KP cabinet meeting to discuss new LG system today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet is holding a special meeting today to take up a single point agenda of finalizing the new Local Government (LG) system in the province as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deadline of April 30 for amendments to Local Government Act 2013 has drawn near.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, will review section by section the proposed Local Government Amendment Bill, 2019.

The draft bill has already been presented at a joint meeting of the ministerial and technical committee which agreed to the proposed amendments.

The amendment bill has retained certain sections about the authority of the provincial government to have oversight and checks and balances for ensuring transparency and accountability in the governance at the local level.

The tenure of the local councils is ending on August 28 and the ECP has given the province the deadline to make changes to its LGA 2013 and pass the Amendment LGA Bill from the provincial assembly by April 30.

