Court asks govt to provide good treatment facilities to districts

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge on Wednesday observed that the government should remove reservations of senior doctors instead of forcing them to tender resignations.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan passed these remarks while hearing a writ petition filed by Prof Dr Muhammad Jehangir, Medical Director, MTI Nowshera, against his removal.

On the court’s direction, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, appeared in the court. To the court’s question as to why senior doctors were quitting hospitals and leaving the important department of the Lady Reading Hospital on the mercy of junior doctors, the minister replied that the government was making efforts for the betterment of the patients and public and to introduce a system of check and balance.