close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Couple escapes bike-riding ‘dacoits’ firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

LAHORE: Two alleged dacoits riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a couple near St Mary’s School in Sherakot police limits Wednesday but luckily both escaped unhurt. Police registered a case on the complaint of Samina Hanif, who said she was going home with her husband Waseem Noor Khan when two bike-riding dacoits opened firing on them and the bullets hit the fuel tank and side cover of their motorcycle. She said the accused could not be identified as the rider was wearing a helmet and pillion rider was wearing a mask.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan