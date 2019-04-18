Couple escapes bike-riding ‘dacoits’ firing

LAHORE: Two alleged dacoits riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on a couple near St Mary’s School in Sherakot police limits Wednesday but luckily both escaped unhurt. Police registered a case on the complaint of Samina Hanif, who said she was going home with her husband Waseem Noor Khan when two bike-riding dacoits opened firing on them and the bullets hit the fuel tank and side cover of their motorcycle. She said the accused could not be identified as the rider was wearing a helmet and pillion rider was wearing a mask.