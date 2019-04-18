Opp parties unanimous on dislodging PTI govt: JUI-F leader

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that opposition parties are unanimous to get rid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “Though the differences between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party provided an opportunity to the PTI to form the government, the recent development that brought opposition parties on a table is another opportunity to dislodge the government,” Haideri told a convention of party workers here on Wednesday. He said that people were welcoming opposition parties in the agitation launched against price hike, hoarding, unemployment and victimisation of the opposition in the name of accountability. The JUI-F leader said that party head Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address a million march in the district on April 28 to seek the support of the people.