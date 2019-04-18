Discrimination by NAB to cause doubts: Kaira

LAHORE: President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has said any discrimination on the part of the National Accountability Bureau will give rise to doubts in the minds of people.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly after calling on the PML-N parliamentary leadership on Wednesday, Kaira said the recent directives issued by the NAB chairman are quite strange as the bureau has been directed not to arrest bureaucrats but gave a clean chit to arrest politicians. He said this decision has given immunity to the bureaucracy.

Kaira said the NAB has withdrawn summons issued to the female members of the Sharif family and the decision has been welcomed by the PPP. But, at the same time, the treatment meted out to the family of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani is regretful and reflected discrimination on the part of the NAB.

He said like the females of the Sharif family, Faryal Talpur is also a daughter and sister of a family and the NAB must end discriminatory treatment. To a question regarding the rumours of the presidential form of government in Pakistan, he said the nation in the past has witnessed this form of government and it has been proven that it is not favourbale for the country. He said the federation gets strengthened when powers are devolved, not centralized.