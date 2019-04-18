Cop dismissed, SI compulsorily retired for corruption, inefficiency

MUZAFFARGARH: :A police constable was dismissed from service while a sub-inspector was compulsorily retired on the charges of corruption and inefficiency during Orderly Room proceedings conducted by DPO Ghazi Salahuddin here Wednesday.

Overall 10 policemen were penalised during the proceedings including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam of Bait Meer Hazar police station who was compulsorily retired after it was proved he had poorly investigated a case. Constable Amir was dismissed from service and annual increment was stopped after the constable took money for returning a stolen mobile. Seven other police officials and officers were punished of censure or confiscation of service period on different charges. Meanwhile, the DPO held a meeting with police officials to hear their problems at Police Lines. He said that corruption would not be tolerated in the Police Department and those involved in grave indiscipline, misuse of authority and corruption deserved no leniency. The DPO also distributed cash as Eidi among dozens of Christian police employees for Easter celebrations.