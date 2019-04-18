Canal breach inundates crops

TOBA TEK SINGH: A breach in Gogera branch canal inundated crops on hundreds of acres in Rajana villages.

Reportedly, a 10-foot wide breach occurred near Chak 536/GB and later it widened upto 20 feet. The water destroyed crops on a vast area of Chak 536/GB and 258/GB. The breach was plugged after the effort of several hours. The Irrigation department chief engineers have ordered a probe.

Meanwhile, hundreds of acres of crops were inundated in another 40-foot breach near Chak 95/JB in Jhang branch minor canal in Gojra area the same night. It was also plugged with the

joint efforts of Irrigation Department and the locals.

Cash, valuables taken away: Bandits barged into a house and took away cash and other valuables in Gojra on Tuesday night. According to police, five bandits barged into the house of Javed Awan and took hostage the house inmates and tied them with ropes in Sitara Colony. The gunmen took away Rs 3.6 million, $10,020 and 18 tola gold.