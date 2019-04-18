PM working to end poverty: minister

OKARA: Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari Wednesday said Primr Minster Imran Khan would combat poverty in the country with his progressive agenda.

Talking to a delegation of Okara led by PTI ticket-holder Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir, the minister said polices were underway that would benefit the people. He said agenda of Imran was true and he wanted to bring prosperity in the country. The minister said former rulers failed in brining foreign investment in the country, whereas now several investors were coming to the country.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan Wednesday reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive scheduled to be started from April 22. The CEO Health, CEO Education, ACs of all three tehsils and relevant officials of govt departments were also present.

MASS MARRIAGE: An NGO arranged marriages of five deserving couples on Wednesday. The NGO Punjab president Dr Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz arranged the function. PTI ticket-holder Muhammad Saleem, Sahibzada Fazlur Rahman Okarvi, Rai Hammad Aslam Kharal, General Secretary of the NGO Prof Muhammad Ashrafi and guests were present on the occasion.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped by a vagabond on Wednesday. The of Shaukatabad, Renala Khurd was present at her house when accused Waqas came and raped her. City Renala Khurd police have registered a case.