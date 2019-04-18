Punjab traders’ body chief seeks security

LAHORE: Anjuman-e-Tajaran Punjab President Sheikh Idris has alleged that a federal minister was after the lives of his family and him, warning that if any harm was caused to him or his family, he should be held responsible.

He was addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club Wednesday along with president and secretary of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Khalid Pervaiz and Abdur Razzaq respectively, Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore chief Mujahid Maqsood Butt, secretary Tayyab Rasheed Mir, patron-in-chief Zaheer A. Babar, Mian Tariq Feroze and other traders leaders. Sh Idris said federal minister became his enemy when he stopped him from hurling threats against a common friend who owed some money during a business deal.

He further alleged that the minister not only lodged several false cases against him, his son, his cousin and other relatives but also got abducted his son through police when he was on his way to register a complaint before additional IG police after reporting the matter before Prime Minister’s complaint cell. He said he got released his son through Lahore High Court bailiff from Bahawalpur. He appealed to the prime minister, army chief, chief justice and Punjab governor for providing security to him and his family. The minister, when contacted, rejected all the allegations against him.