Thu Apr 18, 2019
Asim Yasin
April 18, 2019

NAB CIT grills Faryal in fake bank accounts scam

Top Story

Asim Yasin
April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari, on Wednesday appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the Rawalpindi National Accountability Bureau in Fake Bank Account and money laundering scam. Faryal Talpur was interrogated for one hour, and the CIT handed her over a questionnaire of 22 questions for to reply within 16-days. According to sources, the NAB CIT, headed by Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mango could summon her again following submission of questionnaire. After her appearance before Combined Investigation Team of NAB, Rawalpindi, Faryal Talpur left without any interaction with the media.

