Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Imran Khan among ‘100 most influential people’

Top Story

 
ISLAMABAD: Time magazine has published its list of the ‘100 most influential people’ for the year 2019, naming Prime Minister Imran Khan, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed Bin Zayed and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Arden on the list.

The list primarily comprised five categories which are: Pioneers, Leaders, Artists, Icons and Titans.

In the leaders’ category, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also named along with Pope Francis.

In the sub-list of artists, Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson were named among others. Two Game of Thrones stars; Emilia Clarke and Richard Madden were also named among the most influential people in the current year.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, actress Sandra Oh, Chrissy Teigen, Samin Nosrat were placed in the category of Pioneers.

The Titans’ category named Mohamed Salah, Lebron James, Tiger Woods, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Mukesh Ambani among others.

In the section of Icons, Taylor Swift, former US first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Rappler founder Maria Ressa were named as well.

In the description mentioning details of PM Imran Khan, journalist Rashid Khan said that Imran Khan generates broadest hope among people of an impoverished nation.

He said that young and old hope that he can turn Pakistan around and help make ‘South Asia an ocean of peace rather than a state of permanent conflict’.

