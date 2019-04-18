Karunaratne named SL ODI captain

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s national selectors put to an end days of speculation by appointing batsman Dimuth Karunaratne as captain of the Sri Lankan ODI team. This means the left-hander will lead the national side in the upcoming World Cup in England.

“Karunaratne’s appointment was ratified by the Minister of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando,” Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed through a media release.

While most teams have been finalising their squads for the World Cup, Sri Lanka have been going through a tough time trying to figure out who can lead their charges in England come May, 2019. The likes of Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Thisara Perera have all led the side at various stages over the past two years. But with the mega tournament fast approaching, the selectors have gone with a slightly unconventional choice.