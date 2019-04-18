tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has expressed his heartfelt condolence on death of DSO Gujrat Syed Ghulam Abbas. Sarwar, in a message on Wednesday, said Abbas was an honest and hardworking officer of Sports Board Punjab and his services for the promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.
