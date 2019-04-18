close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has expressed his heartfelt condolence on death of DSO Gujrat Syed Ghulam Abbas. Sarwar, in a message on Wednesday, said Abbas was an honest and hardworking officer of Sports Board Punjab and his services for the promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.

