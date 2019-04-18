Bancroft hits 151 on Durham debut

LONDON: Cameron Bancroft hit an unbeaten 151 on his one-day debut for Durham as the disgraced Australia batsman started to repay the English county’s faith in him.Bancroft was banned for nine months after being caught in the Australia ball-tampering scandal during their tour to South Africa last year

The ‘sandpaper-gate’ incident during the Newlands Test against South Africa also led to Bancroft’s Australia team-mates Steve Smith and David Warner receiving year-long suspensions.After returning in Australia’s Big Bash League in December, and playing a role in the back end of Western Australia’s current Sheffield Shield campaign, Bancroft has joined up with Durham with a view to making Australia’s Ashes squad.