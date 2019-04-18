Pochettino plans to ruin Pep’s Champions League bid

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola’s bid to win the Champions League for the first time since 2011 will come under threat from his old friend Mauricio Pochettino when Manchester City face Tottenham in the quarter-final second leg later on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s side must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit at the Etihad Stadium to avoid extending their manager’s frustrating Champions League run. Guardiola is rightly regarded as the best manager of his generation after trophy-laden spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City. But despite having access to vast financial backing at all three clubs and coaching some of the world’s greatest players, Guardiola has only got his hands on the Champions League trophy twice in his 11-year managerial career.

The Spaniard won it with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, while also earning a winners’ medal as a Barca player in 1992. Some critics see that as a meagre return and the only flaw on Guardiola’s CV, placing more pressure on the City manager to lead the English champions to their first ever Champions League success this term.

Aware of the harsh prism through which his European record is viewed, Guardiola went on the defensive when asked on Tuesday if he had extra motivation to win the competition again. Guardiola’s mood throughout a rather tetchy press conference ahead of the Tottenham showdown hinted at the strain he is feeling as City chase an unprecedented quadruple.

They have already won the League Cup, reached the FA Cup final and sit two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League with a game in hand.

Yet City’s history bid could evaporate in the space of seven days if they lose to Tottenham and then fail to take maximum points from Premier League matches against Spurs and Manchester United.

City’s chances of advancing to their first Champions League semi-final in Guardiola’s three-year reign have been boosted by the ankle injury that has ruled out Tottenham striker Harry Kane, while midfielder Dele Alli faces a late test on his fractured hand. But Tottenham boss Pochettino insists his team still have a puncher’s chance of holding onto the advantage given to them by Son Heung-min’s first-leg winner.

It is a tie with special meaning for Pochettino and Guardiola after they and several of their backroom staffs became friends during their time managing Espanyol and Barcelona respectively.