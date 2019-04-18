Wapda women clinch National Powerlifting title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wapda women team won the CM National Powerlifting title securing 110 points with six gold medals and two silver medals out eight body weight categories. Railways emerged as the runners-up securing 82 points with two gold,4 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Ajmal Cheema, Minister for Social Welfare Punjab, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti also distributed medals.Prize winners of different categories were: Sybil Sohail 47kg (Wapda), Saniha Ghafoor 57kg ( Railways), Neelam Riaz 63kg (Wapda), Rabbia Razzaq 75kg ((Wapda) and Razia Parveen plus 84kg (Wapda).
LAHORE: Wapda women team won the CM National Powerlifting title securing 110 points with six gold medals and two silver medals out eight body weight categories. Railways emerged as the runners-up securing 82 points with two gold,4 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Ajmal Cheema, Minister for Social Welfare Punjab, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti also distributed medals.Prize winners of different categories were: Sybil Sohail 47kg (Wapda), Saniha Ghafoor 57kg ( Railways), Neelam Riaz 63kg (Wapda), Rabbia Razzaq 75kg ((Wapda) and Razia Parveen plus 84kg (Wapda).