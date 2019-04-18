Wapda women clinch National Powerlifting title

LAHORE: Wapda women team won the CM National Powerlifting title securing 110 points with six gold medals and two silver medals out eight body weight categories. Railways emerged as the runners-up securing 82 points with two gold,4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Ajmal Cheema, Minister for Social Welfare Punjab, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti also distributed medals.Prize winners of different categories were: Sybil Sohail 47kg (Wapda), Saniha Ghafoor 57kg ( Railways), Neelam Riaz 63kg (Wapda), Rabbia Razzaq 75kg ((Wapda) and Razia Parveen plus 84kg (Wapda).