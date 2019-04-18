Kobe split with Lillo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe have terminated the contract of manager Juan Manuel Lillo following a poor run of results, Japanese club said on Wednesday.The 53-year-old former Real Sociedad and Zaragoza boss won just two of six games since taking charge last October as star-studded Vissel slipped to 10th place in the 18-team J-League top flight.
