Kobe split with Lillo

TOKYO: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe have terminated the contract of manager Juan Manuel Lillo following a poor run of results, Japanese club said on Wednesday.The 53-year-old former Real Sociedad and Zaragoza boss won just two of six games since taking charge last October as star-studded Vissel slipped to 10th place in the 18-team J-League top flight.