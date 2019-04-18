close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
BoG meeting’s adjournment: ICC’s $5.5m fund delayed

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Amongst other ill effects, the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting adjournment in Quetta has resulted in delay of dollar 5.5 million yearly income that was supposed to be released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to Pakistan shortly.

Approval of the audited accounts for the year 2017-18 was on the top of agenda of the BoG meeting held in Quetta Wednesday. Since meeting was adjourned without approval of any item agenda point, there would be a definite delay in the release of the annual amount from the ICC. It is pertinent on every member country to submit approved audited accounts for the release of its share of money from the ICC. Since no approval was given to the audited report by BoG, the ICC is unlikely to release the pending amount to the tune of $ 5.5 million in near future.

“Yes, it is a big jolt to Pakistan cricket. At least this point should have been approved by the BoG enabling the release of precious amount,” a former Test cricketer who is now part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said. He said that country required boosting its foreign currency account. “Sadly the tussle resulted in delay.”

