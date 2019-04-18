Neuer dismisses retirement rumours

BERLIN: Injured Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on Wednesday quashed rumours of his imminent retirement and says he wants to return in time to face RB Leipzig on the penultimate day of the Bundesliga season.

“It is difficult to say when I will be back but I think Leipzig is a realistic target,” he said at a press conference, with league leaders Bayern away to third-placed Leipzig on May 5. Neuer, 33, was substituted off during Bayern’s 4-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf last Sunday after aggravating a recurring calf injury.

The knock sees him sidelined at a crucial phase of the season, with Bayern seeking to stay a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race and bidding to reach the German Cup final.