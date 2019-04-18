close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

India cancels polls in southern area over ‘vote buying’

World

AFP
April 18, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian election authorities have cancelled voting in a southern region of the country after seizing more than 110 million rupees ($1.5 million) they believe was meant to influence the outcome, officials said Wednesday. It is the first time a ballot has been cancelled in a national election over attempted vote-buying, officials said. The decision comes as Indians vote in a mammoth national election being held over several phases, the next of which begins Thursday. But voters in the Vellore constituency in coastal Tamil Nadu state will not be going to the polls as scheduled after the Election Commission of India ruled there were fears of a “systematic design to influence voters”.

