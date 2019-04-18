close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

NZ disarms police as terror threat level lowered

World

AFP
April 18, 2019

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police on Wednesday ended the routine arming of frontline officers as the terrorism threat level was lowered a month after the Christchurch mosques massacre. Police and security agencies reduced the threat level from high to medium, meaning authorities judge that another attack, violent criminal behaviour, or violent protest remains “feasible” rather than “very likely”. The level is still higher than it was before the March 15 attacks, when the threat was deemed to be “low”. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “there is no current specific threat”, but the security agencies believed the medium level “accurately reflects our current status”.

