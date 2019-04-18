close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
AFP
April 18, 2019

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

World

MUMBAI: India’s debt-stricken Jet Airways halted all of its operations Wednesday after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders, leaving it teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. “Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today,” it said in statement. Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming. “This has been a very difficult decision but without interim funding, the airline is simply unable to conduct flight operations in a manner that delivers to the very reasonable expectations of its guests, employees, partners and service providers,” it added.

